ACKO partners with Finserv MARKETS to offer car and bike Insurance

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI/ NewsVoir): India's first and fastest-growing wholly digital general insurance provider, ACKO has partnered with Finserv MARKETS, a leading fintech aggregator, for offering two and four-wheeler insurance policies. Customers can now buy ACKO Insurance for their car or bike on the Finserv MARKETS platform by providing basic details.

In partnership with Finserv MARKETS, ACKO has made the insurance buying experience transparent, intuitive and effortless. ACKO offers value added services like hassle-free claims, zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, 3-day assured claim servicing and 1-year repair warranty - in select cities. This is coupled with the option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, makes it extremely beneficial for customers.

Additionally, they can select zero-depreciation as an add-on. Customers can pay via wallets, UPI, or any saved card and the policy will be emailed in less than 2-minutes. A copy of the policy can also be downloaded from ACKO's Your Orders page. "We are delighted to join hands with ACKO. This strategic partnership helps curate our offerings in the Motor Insurance space for digital native users who want to insure their vehicles in a touch-free and frictionless manner," said Rakesh Bhatt, CEO, Finserv MARKETS, while peaking on the development.

"At Finserv MARKETS, we have created a best in class digital platform, powered by analytics and latest technologies, to help redefine how users can compare, select and instantly avail a financial product in one single journey. With a growing community of users, Finserv MARKETS is becoming the marketplace of choice to avail curated offers across loans, insurance, credit cards, investments and zero interest EMIs for lifestyle needs," Rakesh Bhatt added. "Finserv MARKETS is a key strategic partner to sell our motor insurance and will help us further our objective of delivering the best user experience. Through this partnership, we will offer affordable and seamless insurance products to Finserv MARKETS customers," said Varun Dua, CEO, ACKO Insurance.

"Finserv MARKETS approach is direct to customers which is aligned with our approach. Given that auto insurance is a core strength for Finserv MARKETS, ACKO's product offerings blend well with their current product suites, providing another best-value option to their customers. This partnership will further help us demonstrate distribution of insurance products using data & technology as the key levers," Varun Dua added. Customers can now visit the Finserv MARKETS website and app to buy car and bike insurance through a completely digitized process in just two minutes.

Finserv MARKETS has been launched by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a one-stop digital marketplace that helps consumers compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. It has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. Its core proposition, Offers You Value, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial offers to its consumers. So, from selecting from multiple loans offers to getting the loan amount credited into their bank account on the same day, from receiving a credit card instantly to purchasing an insurance policy, from investing in the best mutual funds to purchasing the latest gadgets on Zero Interest EMI, consumers can now get all their personal and financial life goals delivered at Finserv MARKETS.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store. ACKO Insurance is India's first and fastest-growing insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak a fin-tech serial entrepreneur, ACKO aims to deliver conventional insurance unconventionally.

ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles - zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. ACKO's innovative products and smart technology offerings differentiate it from the market. The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing traditional products, allowing for favorable risk selection and superior underwriting. ACKO also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc. in partnership with 15+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Amazon, Oyo, RedBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and UrbanClap. In a short span of 18 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 50mn+ unique customers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)