Indian Terrain Fashions ties up with Fairtrade India; to offer exclusive collections

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI): Men's wear brand Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Fairtrade India to offer fashion collections with an eye on serving the farmers of Gujarat besides protecting the environment. The city-based company through the partnership has committed to source over 50 per cent of the brand's collection through 'sustainable supply chains over the next three years'.

Fairtrade India, a not-for-profit-organisation, is a national network for fair trade in the country and works with over two lakh artisans and farmers through more than 100 member organisations. Fairtrade works with the farming communities to connect with businesses that are committed for greater sustainability besides protecting the environment.

According to a company statement, a Fairtrade labelled collection by Indian Terrain refers to measures taken in the manufacturing process. A Fairtrade label means environmental sustainable standards have been followed at the farms and factories that make the collection.

Farmers have access to fair price for their produce, no harmful pesticides were used, prohibition of child labour among others, the statement said. Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, managing director, Charath Narsimhan said, "we have taken another step towards sustainability, by addressing these growing imperatives of trust, sustainability and quality through our association with Fairtrade India..." Going forward the company intends to produce over 50 per cent of its entire portfolio with Fairtrade cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and organic and natural fibers, he added.

The Fairtrade collection is offered as a collection of T-shirts for men and boys and would be further expanded to a larger collection of shirts, trousers, the statement said. Fairtrade India CEO Abhishek Jani said, "with the launch of their Fairtrade collection, not only is Indian Terrain demonstrating their deep commitment to the planet but also reassuring Indian cotton farmers".

"...a domestic brand like Indian Terrain paves the way for future development projects in these farming communities and shines a ray of hope that the fashion industry can decide to come out of the pandemic...," he said. Indian Terrain with over Rs 500 crore turnover, retails across the country through 1,000 multi-brand outlets, 400 plus large format stores, 160 exclusive brand outlets, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI