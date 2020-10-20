Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Officer of ECR Rajesh Kumar said.

He said the incident happened in the evening when two coaches at the end of the train jumped off the track a few km from Muzaffarpur. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sonepur rushed to the site with his team and the train resumed its onward journey after some time, the CPRO said.

Kumar said senior officials are ascertaining the cause of the mishap..