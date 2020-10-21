Left Menu
China lifts yuan midpoint to 27-month high

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 06:54 IST
China's central bank on Wednesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to a more than 27-month high, following gains in the spot market a day earlier. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6781 per dollar prior to the market open, 149 pips or 0.22% firmer than the previous fix of 6.6930. It was the strongest guidance rate since July 16, 2018.

The yuan ended its domestic trading session at a more than 27-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank set its daily guidance rate on the stronger side of a key threshold.

