Ashwin Sheth Group clocks over INR 250 Cr of sales in 3 months

• Mulund & Thane set the tone as a go-to micro-markets in the MMR region • 2 & 3 Bed residences in great demand for a new purpose MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwin Sheth Group, one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai and Thane, received an overwhelming response in Q2FY21 with a total sales revenue of over INR 250 Cr for their ongoing residential projects Sheth Montana Mulund, Sheth Zuri Thane, Sheth Avalon Thane & Sheth Midori Dahisar. With the overall sentiment and market opening up, significant traction was witnessed in Mulund, one of the most desirable micro-markets in the MMR region, followed by Thane and Dahisar. Considering the current situation, it is imperative that the homebuyers decision to mitigate any future hardships to their family and opt for a bigger configuration house at a ready-to-move project that fulfils the need of a home, office or an isolation room in case of an emergency. Last 3 months saw consumers seeking to upgrade to their aspirational homes, move out of the rented apartments and NRIs lapped up the ready to move 2 & 3 BHK configuration homes.

On achieving the milestone, Mr Chintan Sheth, Director, Ashwin Sheth Group said, "We are delighted to see such a great response for our projects in Mulund, Thane and Dahisar. Our performance in the last quarter will make a significant difference in how we approach our next steps. Gaining buyers' confidence is of utmost importance to us, so by delivering quality construction along with the government's adequate policy amendments, and that reciprocating into sales is a testimony of our efforts. With so much uncertainty around us today, buyers are looking for ready properties to invest in, and that proved as an advantage for us with three of our ongoing projects at Ready-To-Move-in-Soon category." On the success of the campaign, Mr Piyush Chawla - VP Sales & Marketing, Ashwin Sheth Group said, "Our aim was to understand the sentiments of the consumer and offer deals that best suited their needs at such trying times. With over 2000 site visits through various digital platforms showcases the success of our 'Raintresting Deals' campaign that will set the tone for all our near future promotions. Equal credit goes to the reduction in Stamp Duties and interest rates also being at their lowest in the last decade." 'Raintresting Deals', an umbrella campaign which offered consumers lowest price guaranteed, refundable booking fees, minimal booking amount of Rs. 51,000, No GST, book and move in 2020, was successfully implemented. Positive reinforcement in the form of COVID Insurance and the 5:95 subvention scheme grabbed the consumer's attention which provided a much-needed boost to the residential segment. About Ashwin Sheth Group Established in 1986, Sheth Group, an Ashwin Sheth initiative, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country, with an identity rooted in unique designs infused with contemporary thinking. Since its inception, the group has delivered some of the finest residential, IT, retail and township projects in India and abroad, through resourceful planning, unwavering focus on quality and customer-oriented designs. With over 80 diversified luxury projects across Mumbai & Dubai, including landmarks like Viviana Mall and BeauMonde, the brand has nestled over 25,000 happy families in their dream homes.

