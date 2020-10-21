Left Menu
Khaaugully delivers the food you want, launches online store having 2,500 items

Driven by a mission to serve a variety of snacks, authentic Indian foods, and groceries to the discernible consumers who look for taste, quality, and hygiene, Ripefeast Food Suppliers Pvt Ltd on Monday launched Khaaugully - an e-commerce platform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:43 IST
Chirag Palande, Founder, Khaaugully. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Driven by a mission to serve a variety of snacks, authentic Indian foods, and groceries to the discernible consumers who look for taste, quality, and hygiene, Ripefeast Food Suppliers Pvt Ltd on Monday launched Khaaugully - an e-commerce platform. The online store has a rich array of over 2,500 items including sweets, dry fruits, chocolates, bakery products, and namkeen among other things to pamper the gastronomical pleasures of the consumers who insist on healthy eating habits.

"We will deliver food and groceries in Tier 1, Tier II, and Tier III towns and cities across India. Our platform will do away with the everyday hassles of physical shopping involving standing in the long line and store-to-store hopping," said Chirag Palande, Khaaugully Founder. The food business over the years has become extremely volatile and competitive with many international groups and foreign-funded players vying for a decent market share. Chirag, however, is optimistic that Khaaugully would find its feet, taking challenges head-on.

"So long, we ensure uninterrupted delivery in a superfast mode and offer the consumers authentic snacks and amazing food, I don't think we need to worry too much about competition. We should be rather concerned with understanding consumers and their needs," mentioned Jyoti Naik, Business Head, Khaaugully. Khaagugully, interestingly, is coming into the market at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the world economy. The timing of the launch, however, should be seen as Khaaugully's smart marketing strategy of turning a crisis into an opportunity.

"The ongoing pandemic had hit only offline retailers due to long-drawn lockdowns and restricted public movement stemming from safety concerns. E-commerce market on the other hand is not only performing well but it is also registering impressive growth," added Jyoti. "Now, many offline retailers too are moving into the e-commerce space," revealed Chirag. Market research that took place before the COVID outbreak that predicts the e-commerce market in India to reach USD 200 billion by 2026 supports the arguments he puts.

But, post-outbreak, the recent trends suggest that India would reach this goal sooner than predicted. The launch of Khaaugully, committed to providing a value-based shopping experience across India, also coincides with the country's festival season. Several surveys predict half the festival sales this year to happen online. That would be a massive jump compared to the less than 30 per cent share of online business during last year's festival season. "Overall, we are very bullish about our new venture" Chirag enthused.

Khaaugully is an e-commerce platform of Ripefeast Food Suppliers Pvt Ltd - a Mumbai-based startup that was incorporated in 2019. Committed to providing the buyers with the best shopping experience across India, Khaaugully has a rich list of products ranging from sweets to namkeen bakery items to dry-fruits, snacks to pickles, and chocolates to coffee. Khaaugully embraces the ideals of sustainability and traceability of the food and it does not encourage wastage. For further information, please contact; www.khaaugully.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

