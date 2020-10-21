Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at 9-month high; EMEA currencies rise on U.S. stimulus hopes

The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose about 0.5% to pre-pandemic highs, tracking gains on Wall Street in the wake of positive comments from the White House and U.S. Democrats over signing a new stimulus bill. EMEA currencies rose as the dollar retreated, with the Turkish lira touching a two-week high to the greenback, while the South African rand rose 0.6%.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:50 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at 9-month high; EMEA currencies rise on U.S. stimulus hopes

Emerging market stocks hit a nine-month high on Wednesday while currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose on optimism over U.S. stimulus and investors also awaited major regional central bank meetings later in the week. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose about 0.5% to pre-pandemic highs, tracking gains on Wall Street in the wake of positive comments from the White House and U.S. Democrats over signing a new stimulus bill.

EMEA currencies rose as the dollar retreated, with the Turkish lira touching a two-week high to the greenback, while the South African rand rose 0.6%. Markets are anticipating a 175 basis point rate hike by Turkey's central bank on Thursday, as it struggles to plug a sliding lira and runaway inflation.

The Hungarian forint rose about 0.4% to the euro, leading gains across its central European peers after The National Bank of Hungary left rates unchanged on Wednesday, as a slight easing in inflationary pressure gave policymakers some breathing space. Despite the day's gains, investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. presidential election in early November. A resurgence in global coronavirus cases also kept buying into risk-driven assets subdued.

"The coronavirus continues to spread at a fast pace, something that could result in stricter lockdowns and weigh further on the global economy. What’s more, with the U.S. election drawing closer, investors may refrain from engaging in large trading positions," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note. Russia's rouble firmed ahead of three government bond auctions, while markets were also awaiting an interest rate decision from the central bank on Friday. Still, the currency lagged its EMEA peers after data highlighted weakness in the Russian economy.

Russians' real disposable income fell 4.8% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter, as the pandemic exacerbated living standards issues. Separate data showed the Russian economy contracted 3.3% in September. In Asia, the Chinese yuan hit a more-than two-year high to the dollar after a strong midpoint fix by the central bank. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...

Spain's parliament debates no-confidence vote to oust govt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament brought by the nations far-right Vox party, but it appears the maneuver lacks the necessary votes to topple the government. The parliament is hearing argumen...

Telangana CM asks officials to prepare for possible tank breaches amid heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday issued an order asking officials to be on high alert for possible breaches in tanks amid heavy rains and flash floods. The Chief Minister has urged to form 12 special teams to examin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020