Bengaluru airport posts growth in cargo volumes after COVID-19 induced slump

After a prolonged slump due to COVID-19,cargo volumes at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) recorded positive growth in September with international freight leading the recovery. The cargo processed last month was 32,449 MT, a growth of0.3 per cent, against the same period last year, according an airport statement on Wednesday.

September 2020 witnessed a 4.5 per cent growth in international cargo, of which export freight grew by 7.6 per cent. Meanwhile, domestic cargo is showing a slower recoveryat minus 5.2 per cent, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Perishable cargo has been one of the major growth drivers. The other segments driving growth are readymade garments, engineering goods, pharma and medical supplies.

"The introduction of our road feeder service LOGI Connect to link cities likeTirupur, Coimbatore, Ambur, Salem, Erode, Hyderabad and Chennai further augmented growth, poweringBLRAirports all-India market share of air cargo from 11 per cent to 14 per cent", the statement added. Meanwhile, the airport said it has reconnected 51 domestic destinations, achieving 88 per cent connectivity of the pre-COVID-19 routes.

In addition, the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes have enabled the airport to connect with 22 international destinations. "With the gradual easing of restrictions, Air Traffic Movements have witnessed an encouraging trend, recovering to 53 per cent of the previous year's flight movements, following successive measures to unlock Indias economy", the statement added.