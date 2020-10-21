Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling jumps on Barnier sounding upbeat at EU Parliament

Any positive soundbites that do come out are being jumped on as a reason to buy," Broux said. Having failed to reach a trade agreement by the self-imposed deadline of mid-October, Britain and the EU are now aiming to seal a deal by the end of this month.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:25 IST
Sterling jumps on Barnier sounding upbeat at EU Parliament

Sterling jumped to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach".

The pound rose 0.9% to $1.3065, its highest since Oct. 14. The British currency also rose against the euro by 0.5% at 90.83 pence on the comments. "An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, compromise and working to make progress on the basis of legal texts and if we are able in the coming days to resolve the sticking points," Michel Barnier said.

Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale, said the fact that Barnier was speaking in front of the EU Parliament could have meant he sounded more optimistic, giving reason for the hungry traders to buy sterling. "The market doesn't sit there thinking 'there isn't going to be a deal, we should be trading at $1.25'. The market wants to rally. Any positive soundbites that do come out are being jumped on as a reason to buy," Broux said.

Having failed to reach a trade agreement by the self-imposed deadline of mid-October, Britain and the EU are now aiming to seal a deal by the end of this month. If Britain leaves the bloc on Dec. 31 without a deal, it would be trading with its biggest partner on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, which include quotas and tariffs.

Apart from Brexit, Britain is dealing with a rise in new coronavirus cases. COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.

Britain's government borrowing in the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation in Britain rose 0.5% in September year-on-year, higher than the 0.2% inflation seen in the previous month. Transport costs, and restaurant and cafe prices have made the biggest contribution to the inflation rise, the Office for National Statistics said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

PM Modi pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across I...

AI-based Digital Financial Services Platform Davinta Named a Winner at the Global 'Inclusive Fintech 50 2020' Event

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir AI-based digital financial services platform Davinta has been named a winner at the global Inclusive Fintech 50 2020 event for driving remarkable digital financial inclusion among low income population i...

FATF needs to take hard look at Pakistan to ensure it comply with terror-related obligation: Report

The Financial Action Task Force FATF needs to take a hard and objective look at Pakistans attempts to leverage nuisance value to ensure that the country fully complies with terror financing and money laundering obligations before it can be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020