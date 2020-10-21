Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 5,181 commuters penalised in last 3 wks of Sep for norms violation

However, there have been violation of norms by many commuters reported in September, as per data shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. "Under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act, 2002, as many as 5,181 passengers were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside metro premises on being pointed out for not wearing masks or wearing improperly, through a special drive conducted from September 11-30," a senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST
COVID: 5,181 commuters penalised in last 3 wks of Sep for norms violation

Over 5,180 passengers of Delhi Metro were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside the premises of the network after being pointed out for not covering face with mask or wearing it improperly, officials said on Wednesday. These penalties were imposed by authorities during a special drive conducted from September 11-30, a senior official said.

The metro resumed full operations from September 12 and since then people have broadly co-operated with the DMRC and have followed all new travel protocols. However, there have been violation of norms by many commuters reported in September, as per data shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"Under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act, 2002, as many as 5,181 passengers were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside metro premises on being pointed out for not wearing masks or wearing improperly, through a special drive conducted from September 11-30," a senior official said. He said 13 cases of spitting were also reported.  "Social distancing was broadly found to be followed by passengers. Around 7,500 people were also counselled to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks properly for their own and everyone else's safety," the official said.

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh. Amid the COVID-19 situation, Delhi Metro authorities recently had issued a fresh appeal to commuters to stagger their travel in a day, and cited that in some sections of the network, occupancy is very high during peak hours.  DMRC authorities have also advised people to travel by metro in case of urgent needs and not use the services if not feeling healthy.

Delhi Metro resumed its full fledged operations with new norms of social distancing in place, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly reduced the number of persons to be carried in a train (occupancy), which should be around one-fifth of the earlier capacity to ensure social distancing..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Debt sustainability should be important agenda in post-COVID era: Sr bureaucrat Srinivas

Senior bureaucrat V Srinivas on Wednesday said debt sustainability should be an important agenda for low income countries as they make recovery in the post-COVID era. He said the role of international organisations is critical to steer th...

Anglo American's S.Africa unit faces class action over Zambia lead poisoning

Anglo Americans South African division is being sued over allegations of negligence at a lead mine it part-owned in Zambia nearly 50 years ago, according to a class action filed at South Africas High Court on Wednesday.South African law fir...

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome brething difficulties faced while wearning PPE kits for long hours continously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fun...

FOREX-Dollar broadly weaker as traders await U.S. stimulus breakthrough

The dollar extended its losses against a basket of currencies to hit a seven-week low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020