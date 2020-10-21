Left Menu
Bengaluru-Puducherry buses to run from Oct 23

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:42 IST
Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI): The Karnataka State RoadTransport Corporation (KSRTC) would re-start bus operationsto Puducherry from October 23 after having stopped theservice due to COVID-19 lockdown

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, the KSRTC wouldresume the operations from Bengaluru to Puducherry keeping inview the density of passengers, an official press releasesaid

It is mandatory for all the passengers to wear masks,the release said.

