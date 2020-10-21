Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US to explore ways to further expand, strengthen strategic ties during 2+2 dialogue on Oct 27

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting India on October 26-27 to participate in the dialogue," the MEA said. The high-level talks are taking place in the midst of India's festering border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as renewed global focus on growing Chinese military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:38 IST
India, US to explore ways to further expand, strengthen strategic ties during 2+2 dialogue on Oct 27

India and the US will hold their third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue here on October 27 during which the sides are expected to explore ways to further strengthen defence, security and global strategic ties including in the Indo-Pacific region. Announcing the date for the talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27.

The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "India will be hosting the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on October 27 in New Delhi. US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting India on October 26-27 to participate in the dialogue," the MEA said.

The high-level talks are taking place in the midst of India's festering border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as renewed global focus on growing Chinese military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Both the issues are expected to figure in the talks. The US has been severely critical of Chinese behaviour in eastern Ladakh.

People familiar with the upcoming talks said the overall focus of the deliberations is likely to be on further ramping up of defence and security cooperation including expansion of intelligence sharing as well as military-to-military ties. It is expected that the two sides may finalise the long-pending BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The BECA will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

In Washington, Pompeo said:"Looking forward to my upcoming trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, for productive conversations with our friends and partners, and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue." The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

The two countries inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation. The two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for sale of high end technology from the US to India.

The first edition of the two-plus-two dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year.

The framework of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to mark Accession Day with gusto on October 26, says party's J&K unit chief

The BJP will celebrate the Accession Day on October 26 across Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular and grand way, the partys JK president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday. Raina, who addressed a meeting of the partys district presidents and d...

Urusa Rana appointed as VP of Women's Congress (central zone)

The UP Congress on Wednesday appointed Urusa Rana, daughter of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, as the vice-president of its Womens Congress central zone. An UP Congress spokesperson on Wednesday said that Urusa Rana was inducted into the party and...

Motor racing-Szafnauer defends team after Stroll's COVID positive

The Racing Point Formula One team defended their actions on Wednesday after Canadian driver Lance Stroll revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear to race in Portugal this weekend.Stroll, whos...

FACTBOX-State of same-sex unions globally as Pope Francis gives backing

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries. The leader of the Catholic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020