Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed with all eyes on U.S. stimulus talks

Global stocks sought direction on Wednesday, while gold hit a one-week high and the dollar fell to a six-week low as investors waited to see whether an agreement could be reached on a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed with all eyes on U.S. stimulus talks

Global stocks sought direction on Wednesday, while gold hit a one-week high and the dollar fell to a six-week low as investors waited to see whether an agreement could be reached on a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package. The White House and congressional Democrats kept up negotiations on a fresh coronavirus relief bill, though their effort faced opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate, where conservatives object to the trillion-dollar-plus price tag.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was still a chance for a deal. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told his fellow Republicans he did not favor a deal before the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections. Some investors doubted whether a compromise could be reached.

"I'm guessing that we will see stimulus but it won't be until the first quarter," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. Equities markets could pull back between 2% to 3% if no deal is agreed, Nolte added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 28,210.82. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower at 3,435.56, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to 11,484.69. European shares fell for a third straight session, as concerns over the economic impact of new coronavirus restrictions overshadowed encouraging earnings from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson .

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.3% to close at its lowest in more than two weeks. The STOXX 600 has struggled to break out of a trading range since June, when it recouped a large part of the early pandemic-driven losses. The benchmark is still about 16% below its all-time high.

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 underperformed, marking its worst session in a month, hit by a surge in the pound after bullish Brexit comments. Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, currency debasement and uncertainty, has gained more than 26% this year, driven mainly by unprecedented levels of global stimulus to cushion economies from the coronavirus-induced slump.

Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,924.73 per ounce, after touching its highest since Oct. 12 at $1,931.01 in earlier trade. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $1,929.5. Bets on the stimulus also played out in government bond markets.

U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels in four months on Wednesday on expectations a deal can be reached before dropping back later in the day. The market knows stimulus is coming one way or another, whether before or after the election, which is helping push up Treasury yields, Patrick Leary, chief market strategist at Incapital in Minneapolis.

"This steepening that you're seeing is pricing in an eventual stimulus package, it's also somewhat pricing in a Democratic sweep in the election," he said. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 0.814%, up 6 basis points, having earlier touched fresh four-month highs at 0.84%.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies as hopes for a pre-election stimulus package led traders to buy riskier currencies. It was last down 0.5% at 92.764. Sterling rose to a one-week high against the dollar after the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said a new trade deal with Britain was "within reach".

The pound rose 1.7% to $1.3172, its highest since Sept. 7. The British currency also rose against the euro by 0.6% to 90.80 pence on the comments. Oil prices fell after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a global supply glut.

Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at$41.73 a barrel, down $1.43, or 3.3%, while December U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures settled at $40.03 a barrel, down $1.67, or 4%.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...

Soccer-Liverpool ride luck as own goal secures win at Ajax

Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title credentials.Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico turned the bal...

Nigerian forces killed 12 peaceful protesters, Amnesty says

Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday that Nigerias security forces fired upon two large gatherings of peaceful protesters Tuesday night, killing 12 people calling for an end to police brutality. At least 56 people have died duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020