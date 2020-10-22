Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares take off

Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue as it made record vehicle deliveries, overcoming disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the world's most valuable automaker, which have surged about five-fold this year, were up 4.3% at $440.81 in extended trade after it reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profit.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:48 IST
Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares take off
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue as it made record vehicle deliveries, overcoming disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the world's most valuable automaker, which have surged about five-fold this year, were up 4.3% at $440.81 in extended trade after it reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profit. Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, a quarterly record for the electric carmaker, yet some analysts questioned whether the company could hit its ambitious year-end target.

Tesla on Wednesday said it has the capacity installed to produce and deliver 500,000 vehicles this year. Revenue rose to a record $8.77 billion from $6.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of 76 cents per share.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan announces record daily new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily number since the start of the pandemic as the country faces a major outbreak with a tripling of deaths in just the last two weeks.The surge in the last month has put J...

Health News Roundup: US hit by spike in coronavirus cases; OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases rising infections strain Europes hospitalsEuropes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put ...

Soccer-Liverpool ride luck as own goal secures win at Ajax

Liverpool beat Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title credentials.Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico turned the bal...

Nigerian forces killed 12 peaceful protesters, Amnesty says

Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday that Nigerias security forces fired upon two large gatherings of peaceful protesters Tuesday night, killing 12 people calling for an end to police brutality. At least 56 people have died duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020