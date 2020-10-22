GrabOn brings Cricket Fantasy League in association with MediBuddy, TataCliq, and RedFM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): While we still celebrate IPL taking place this year, GrabOn is set to excite us more with its homemade Cricket Fantasy League (CFL) - 2020. The 6th edition of the game embarks lots of fun and winnings for the players as the company declared to give away prizes worth Rs. (a whopping) 25 lakhs throughout the season.

"The game has evolved a lot since it started in 2015 and that is because of the love and support that the Cricket lovers all over the country have shown to us," says Ashok, CEO GrabOn. Cricket Fantasy League is a series of games that are meant to be rewarding while giving you your dose of happiness. Users simply need to create a free account on GrabOn's CFL page where they can choose from a variety of fun-filled games and start playing in seconds.

There are 3 games to play: * Click Cricket sponsored by SBOTOP

* Cricket Quiz sponsored by FreshToHome * Match predictor

Each game gets more points to the player. Players can win gifts like smartphones, wireless speakers, health hampers, beauty products, exclusive offers, and also a free trip to Dubai. The amazing prizes are from brands like Akbar Travels, Lenskart, Wow Skin Science, MesnXP, Corseca, and many more. There's a lot more to earn too. You will find more details on the official GrabOn page here. CFL is a hot topic in Tier-1 cities like Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, which also gathered a lot of audience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities over the past seasons. The ease of playing CFL games and availability of internet to people far and wide are the main reasons why CFL is so popular in these areas, said a company representative.

Here are some points to remember while playing the games: * Do include your email address while you sign up - the winners are contacted through email

* Everyone gets a chance to win * Winnings multiply by referring friends and family to the game

In a statement, a Growth executive from GrabOn said that brands that collaborate with GrabOn for CFL get exposure to millions of users across the country, which is really a win-win situation for all. CFL 2020 started on 19 September and continues till 9th November. We highly recommend you to login to the platform to claim your exclusive prize before it's over!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)