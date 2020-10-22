Left Menu
Ashok Leyland launches ICV trucks under Boss range with BS-VI powertrains

Starting with the AVTR launch, followed by DigitAL Nxt suite of digital solutions, BADA DOST and now the BOSS ICV trucks, we aim to give our customers the latest and most advanced products and technology," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said. With this launch in the Boss range, the company's ICV offering is now one of the best in the market, he noted.

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has launched BS-VI compliant Boss LE and LX trucks with price starting at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) market, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Customers can choose from multiple combinations – loading span from 14 feet to 24 feet and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper, it added. "We have been on track with our plans, despite the challenging year we are all facing. Starting with the AVTR launch, followed by DigitAL Nxt suite of digital solutions, BADA DOST and now the BOSS ICV trucks, we aim to give our customers the latest and most advanced products and technology," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

With this launch in the Boss range, the company's ICV offering is now one of the best in the market, he noted. "ICVs are seeing a spurt in demand and this is the best time to introduce our proven I-Gen6 BS-VI technology in one of our best-selling brands in the portfolio. These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us achieve our vision of being in the global top 10 CV makers," Sondhi said.

The Boss platform offers multiple applications, including usage for parcel and courier, poultry, white goods, agri perishable, e-commerce, FMCG, auto parts and reefer, among others. Customers can choose from two cabin options and expect multiple improvements over BS-IV technology like up to 7 per cent higher fluid efficiency, up to 5 per cent higher tyre life, up to 30 per cent longer service intervals and up to 5 per cent lower maintenance cost, Ashok Leyland said.

Boss ICVs will be available as a fully-built option with ergonomic and safety features for the driver. It comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert, and remote diagnostics.

