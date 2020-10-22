Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto net profit dips 22 pc to Rs 1,194 cr in Sept quarter

"Hence, our market share was 18.2 per cent in the first half of the fiscal as against 18.1 per cent in first half of 2019-20," it added. However, domestic commercial vehicle volumes continue to remain muted and are dependent on return of adequate short distance mobility demand, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:43 IST
Bajaj Auto net profit dips 22 pc to Rs 1,194 cr in Sept quarter

Bajaj Auto on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 21.62 per cent to Rs 1,193.97 crore for the quarter ended September. The two-wheeler major had posted a net profit of Rs 1,523.31 crore in the July-september period of previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,155.86 crore during the period under review as compared with Rs 7,707.32 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. The Pune-headquartered firm reported total volumes of 10,53,337 units in second quarter, down 10 per cent from 11,73,591 units in July-September quarter of 2019-20.

Domestic two-wheeler volumes, however, saw an increase of 6 per cent at 5,50,194 units during the second quarter as against 5,21,350 units in same period last fiscal. "Domestic two-wheelers registered a strong turnaround in the first half of the quarter driven by pent up demand. While the exact festive spike is awaited, early signs show (strong) indications of a recovery," the two-wheeler major noted.

Industry grew by 7 per cent in the second quarter and the company's growth was in line with industry, Bajaj auto said. "Hence, our market share was 18.2 per cent in the first half of the fiscal as against 18.1 per cent in first half of 2019-20," it added.

However, domestic commercial vehicle volumes continue to remain muted and are dependent on return of adequate short distance mobility demand, the company said. "Within CV, cargo has fared better than passenger and our share has increased to 37 per cent which is the highest ever. Overall, our market share was 53.3 per cent," it added.

As on September 30, the company's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,240 crore as against Rs 14,232 crore as on June 30, 2020, and Rs 14,322 crore as on March 31, 2020, Bajaj Auto said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...

Auto major, dealer asked to pay Rs 6 lakh over car glitches

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held leading car manufacturer Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd and its dealer guilty of deficiency in services and asked them to pay more than Rs six lakh to a man over complaints about glit...

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point expect Lance Stroll to race in this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19 but have Nico Hulkenberg with them on standby just in case.Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus...

HMSI commences export of 125cc motorcycle SP125 to Europe

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Thursday said it has started exports of its 125cc bike SP125 to Europe. The motorcycle is exported via the CKD Completely Knocked Down route, the automaker said in a statement.The transition from B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020