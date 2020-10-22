Left Menu
Development News Edition

No timetable yet for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service in China

China, the first country to ground Boeing Co's 737 MAX following two fatal crashes, has not set a timetable for the plane's return to service, the head of its aviation regulator said on Thursday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has set three principles for the jet to return to service in China, Feng Zhenglin, director at the agency, told reporters in a press conference.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:16 IST
No timetable yet for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service in China
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

China, the first country to ground Boeing Co's 737 MAX following two fatal crashes, has not set a timetable for the plane's return to service, the head of its aviation regulator said on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has set three principles for the jet to return to service in China, Feng Zhenglin, director at the agency, told reporters in a press conference. Design changes need to be certified, pilots need to receive proper training and effective improvements need to be made to address the specific findings of investigations into the crashes, Feng said.

"Based on these three principles, we have not set a timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service here. As long as these conditions are met, we're happy to see the MAX return to service in China," said Feng. "But if these conditions cannot be met, we still have to carry out strict airworthiness certification in order to ensure safety."

The 737 MAX, which has been grounded around the world since March 2019, is expected receive regulatory approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year. The U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has not publicly disclosed a timeline for the MAX's return of service, but sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters it is expected to lift its grounding order around mid-November, although the date could slip.

American Airlines has said it plans to return the jet to service at the year-end, subject to FAA approval. Feng said the CAAC had maintained communications with the FAA, EASA, and Boeing over the MAX and that he had held two meetings with Boeing's president on its return to service.

Also Read: Report: Europe closing in on decision to let 737 Max fly

  • READ MORE ON:
  • 737

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...

Auto major, dealer asked to pay Rs 6 lakh over car glitches

Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held leading car manufacturer Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd and its dealer guilty of deficiency in services and asked them to pay more than Rs six lakh to a man over complaints about glit...

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point expect Lance Stroll to race in this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19 but have Nico Hulkenberg with them on standby just in case.Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus...

HMSI commences export of 125cc motorcycle SP125 to Europe

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Thursday said it has started exports of its 125cc bike SP125 to Europe. The motorcycle is exported via the CKD Completely Knocked Down route, the automaker said in a statement.The transition from B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020