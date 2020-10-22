Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves interventions to support local ferrochrome production

The proposed interventions were put together by a task team comprising the Departments of Mineral Resources and Energy, Trade, Industry and Competition, Public Enterprises and National Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:36 IST
Cabinet approves interventions to support local ferrochrome production
Mthembu said the five-year plan outlines the strategic priorities and the implementation mechanisms in protecting and harnessing the rights of children. Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)

Cabinet has approved a number of interventions to support domestic ferrochrome production and its chrome value chain sector.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the interventions include the proposed introduction of the export tax on chrome ore, the usage of energy efficiency technologies on smelters, and the adoption of cogeneration and self-generation technologies.

"The local ferrochrome sector is the largest global producer of ferrochrome and is the only stainless steel producer. It is also the biggest supplier of stainless steel to the automotive industry," Mthembu said during a Post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The proposed interventions were put together by a task team comprising the Departments of Mineral Resources and Energy, Trade, Industry and Competition, Public Enterprises and National Treasury.

National Youth Policy approved

Cabinet has also approved the third revised National Youth Policy (NYP) 2020-2030, which is a cross-sectoral policy developed by representative government departments, civil-society partners, institutions of higher learning and business bodies.

The revised NYP 2020-2030 replaces the NYP 2015-2020, which expires at the end of December 2020.

"The policy proposes five key priorities, including quality education, skills and second chances; economic transformation, entrepreneurship and job creation; physical and mental health promotion, including COVID-19; social cohesion and nation-building; and effective and responsive youth development machinery," Mthembu said.

National Plan of Action for Children approved

Cabinet has further approved the 4th National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC): 2019 - 2024, which gives effect to the country's obligations to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Mthembu said the five-year plan outlines the strategic priorities and the implementation mechanisms in protecting and harnessing the rights of children.

"The plan is aligned to the Medium Term Strategic Framework that sets out the actions government will take and targets to be achieved during an electoral term. It will be implemented in collaboration with civil society organisations.

"The NPAC will also serve as a framework to provide the country's progress reports to both the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child," Mthembu said.

Implementation evaluation of the Older Persons Act

An evaluation report, which was commissioned on the implementation of the Older Persons Act, 2006 (Act 13 of 2006) has been approved by Cabinet.

The proposed recommendations on improving the adherence to the directives of the Older Persons Act of 2006 have since been shared with the relevant department.

The report can be accessed from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation website (www.dpme.gov.za).

Support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Meanwhile, Cabinet supports the candidature of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala has previously served as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria and Managing Director of the World Bank.

The candidature was also supported by the African Ministers of Trade, chaired by South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel.

"Cabinet wishes Dr Okonjo-Iweala well and looks forward to a WTO that places development at the heart of its agenda and contributes to economic recovery post-COVID-19. If she is successful in the next round of processing by the WTO, she would be the first African and first female to be elected to the position of WTO DG," Mthembu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...

Fourteen S.Korean delivery workers die because of pandemic overwork - union

Fourteen delivery workers in South Korea have died of overwork this year because they had to handle a sharply higher volume of packages due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest fatality this week, a union official said.A worker for ...

Rugby-Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones to equal world record against France

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will equal the world record for most test caps when he leads the side against France in Paris on Saturday.The lock will play his 148th test, which includes nine for the British Irish Lions, to move level with r...

Britain steps up haulage preparations for busiest trade route post-Brexit

Britain said on Thursday it would bring in legislation to try to minimise major delays and disruption at one of its busiest trade routes when it fully leaves the European Union. In September, the government said there could be queues of 7,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020