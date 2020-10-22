Mumbai: Fire at garment factory in Kurla; no casualties

A fire broke out at a garment factory in suburban Kurla here on Thursday afternoon, but no casualty was reported in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted at the garment factory on Sundar Baug Road near Kamani fire station at around 3.15 pm and four fire engines and tankers rushed to the spot, the official said.

No casualties or injuries were a reported in the incident, which was tagged as a level-1 fire by the fire brigade, he said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited, the official added.