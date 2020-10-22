Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and LBBW provide PLN 184million each to construct four wind farms in Poland

The EIB financing is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

EIB | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:17 IST
EIB and LBBW provide PLN 184million each to construct four wind farms in Poland
“Poland is looking to reduce its dependence on coal while creating new jobs in the energy sector,” said Teresa Czerwinska, EIB Vice-President responsible for operations in Poland. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and LBBW are providing PLN 184 million (approximately €42 million) each to finance the construction and operation of four wind farms in Poland's Wielkopolskie region. The wind farms will be developed by German wpd AG in Jarocin Kozmin, Jarocin Wschod, Krotoszyn and Slupca Kolaczkowo near Poznan. They will have a total installed capacity of 102.5 MW, which enables them to power more than 60 000 households at peak times.

The EIB financing is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. Under this plan, the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the European economy. One of EFSI's objectives is to develop the energy sector, especially the use and supply of renewable energy. The project will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and air pollution, thereby making a strong contribution to climate change mitigation. In addition, it will support a less-developed region, thus helping to reduce regional disparities.

"Poland is looking to reduce its dependence on coal while creating new jobs in the energy sector," said Teresa Czerwinska, EIB Vice-President responsible for operations in Poland. "Wind power is the renewable energy source with the biggest growth potential in the country, and the EIB is glad to support this transition. Thanks to EFSI, we are able to address a gap in affordable long-term finance for renewable energy generation in Poland. This is important, as we need to offer the country and its people the best possible conditions to embrace a clean and climate-friendly future."

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said: "I warmly welcome the fact that EIB financing under the Investment Plan is facilitating the construction of new wind farms in Poland. Thanks to EU support, around 60 000 Polish households stand to benefit from clean energy. This is a tangible example of what the European Green Deal means for Polish citizens. With every investment of this kind, we take another step closer to our goal of making the European Union climate neutral by 2050."

"LBBW, arranging this landmark transaction which is partly financed by kfW bank, is pleased to cooperate with the leading German renewable energy developer wpd and the European Investment Bank," said Thomas Christian Schulz, head of Infrastructure and Transportation Finance at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. "Breaking new ground is part of our DNA, and based on thorough analysis, we made this first renewables financing in Poland a reality."

"We are pleased about the positive development of the Polish market with further successful projects for wpd. These projects are of great importance to us and show that we have successfully established ourselves in another market," says Hartmut Brösamle, member of the board at wpd, and adds: "With a strong team and an extensive project pipeline, we have a long-term commitment in Poland."

The facilities will be operated by project companies belonging to wpd Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of wpd AG. wpd AG has developed and implemented more than 4 GW of wind capacity globally since the end of the 1990s, and the EIB has previously supported offshore wind projects from the company in France and Germany. The wind farms will benefit from the Polish support scheme for Renewable Energy for part of the electricity produced.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicatedThe coronavirus will be around for evermore as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the governmen...

Liberation of mind is important but I can't force my opinion on others: Rabada

Made up of strong limbs and a liberated mind, Kagiso Rabada on Thursday invoked Nelson Mandela and emphasised on fighting for the right causes without shoving his opinion down anyones throat. Moving away from the usual cricket stuffs, the l...

Man found hanging in forest area in UP's Banda

A man was found hanging from a tree on Thursday in a forest area near Ken river in the city area of Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said. Upon receiving information, police has recovered the body of an unidentified youth, about 35 yea...

Voting begins in Seychelles parliamentary and presidential polls

Voting began on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections in Seychelles, with the economy battered by COVID-19 and President Danny Faure, in power since 2016, facing voters for the first time.The Indian Ocean archipelago nation i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020