Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit up 35 pc at Rs 333 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 35.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:14 IST
Representative Image

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 35.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,240.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "It was a strong quarter for the company led by growth in the domestic business. The International as well as API Business also continued to perform well," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals ended at Rs 1,011.60 on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from its previous close.

