Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahara Group demands ban on Netfix series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

In our case around 40 per cent is reinvested." Calling the series ill-researched and away from facts, Sahara Group has demanded that the film be immediately banned throughout the world and Netflix should be asked to take the factual correct information, which should be incorporated and changed in the film and then to be exhibited. With regard to fooling depositors for many years, Sahara Group said its "an absolutely wrong allegation that we were fooling the investors in beginning years and then we were /are unable to repay.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:27 IST
Sahara Group demands ban on Netfix series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

Sahara Group on Thursday demanded a ban on new Netflix series 'Bad Boy Billionaires' and asked the streaming platform to take corrective measures to remove "ill-researched and baseless" content, which it alleged was aimed at tarnishing the image of the business house. Objecting to the intention of Netflix, the spokesperson of Sahara India Pariwar said, "the whole film is a bundle of lie, manipulating and ill-conceived which is an attempt made by Netflix to tarnish the image of Sahara".

Sahara Group said the series has wrongly mentioned that Sahara is in the business of chit fund. In addition, the group said the film has very wrongfully alleged that its depositors are not genuine. "This is completely wrong. We were never, and we are never a chit fund company. Since the beginning we were under regulation of Registrar of Firms Societies, under regulation of Reserve Bank for 21 years, worked long years under Ministry of Corporate Affairs and now our workers have promoted and are running cooperative societies under the regulation of Ministry of Agriculture," Sahara Group said in a statement.

Besides, Sahara Group said not a single rupee has been forfeited in any of the schemes of Sahara whether the account continues or discontinued.  "It is said in the film that agents stop going to village and when the account is discontinued, account holder gets a letter of amount being forfeited which is absurd and wrongfully maligns Sahara Group's image," Sahara Group said. On the issue of re-investment, Sahara said “Netflix, in the film tried to paint a negative image of Sahara on the reinvestment aspect. Throughout the world, in all financial institutions including banks and, in the companies, where agents are promoting business like in life insurance, etc. the reinvestment is always done in a big way. In our case around 40 per cent is reinvested." Calling the series ill-researched and away from facts, Sahara Group has demanded that the film be immediately banned throughout the world and Netflix should be asked to take the factual correct information, which should be incorporated and changed in the film and then to be exhibited.

With regard to fooling depositors for many years, Sahara Group said its "an absolutely wrong allegation that we were fooling the investors in beginning years and then we were /are unable to repay. We are regularly repaying though in some cases delayed payments are done but we are paying interest of the delayed period up to the last day"..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five including minor nabbed for raping woman in MP village

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, including a minor, over a period of two days at a village under Petlavad police station area in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabua district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged b...

UK's Sunak stumps up more cash for COVID-hit businesses

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was forced to offer billions of pounds more of financial help on Thursday to businesses grappling with a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, which looks increasingly likely to derail the economic recovery.Sunak...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. The U.S. government is...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trialsBritains new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020