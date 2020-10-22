Hexaware Jul-Sep net profit falls 11.4 pc to Rs 162.6 cr

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Thursday posted a 11.4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 162.6 crore for September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 183.7 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Hexaware Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 7 per cent to Rs 1,585.9 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company follows January-December as its fiscal year.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, HT Global Holdings BV, a subsidiary of HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd, acquired 8,72,86,523 equity shares, representing 29.08 per cent of total share capital of the company, from public shareholders under the voluntary delisting offer, the regulatory filing said. As a result of this, the aggregate shareholding of the promoter group stands at 91.16 per cent in the company as of September 30, 2020, it added.

On October 19, Hexaware received the final approval from stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) interalia confirming that the shares of the company shall cease to be listed from November 9, 2020, it said..