Opus Consulting appoints Ashish Puntambekar as Senior Vice President of Delivery & Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Consulting Solutions, a leading provider of solutions to the payments industry today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ashish Puntambekar as Senior Vice President of Global Delivery & Operations. Ashish will be responsible for formulating and executing customer delivery and operational strategy, as the organization sees market growth and accelerates digital innovation for global Fintech and Payments customers. Prior to joining Opus, Ashish was Vice President at Cognizant Technology, where he was responsible for global delivery management, workforce transformation, change management, digital strategy, and operations management for the Banking & Financial Services business unit that served several Fortune 500 clients.

TM Praveen, CEO, Opus Consulting said, "Enabling technology, innovation, and seamless customer experiences in our industry has become fundamental as we see our customers succeed. As an organization, we are focused on shaping the technology evolution and look forward to Ashish helping in this area. Ashish has led global teams with flawless solution deliveries and has been instrumental in accelerating growth strategies in his previous roles. His affinity for technology and obsession for delivering value to customers aligns well with the Opus vision. Ashish's rich experience with leading large teams in the software solutions business will be of huge advantage and adds tremendous value for how our customers view Opus." "Opus is a leader in the payments space and I am excited to be a part of the company's plans of leveraging emerging technologies to solve complex problems for marquee global financial leaders. We live in a constantly evolving world and it is exciting to deliver solutions that transform customer experiences," commented Ashish. About Opus Consulting Solutions Opus Consulting Solutions focuses on shaping the future of payments technology. With experience building highly innovative solutions and products, we combine our deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in Payments and Fintech, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and value in everything we do. Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

