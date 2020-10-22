Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swachh Bharat Mission giving annual benefits of over Rs 53,000 per household: Study

The government's ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission has resulted in annual benefits to the tune of more than Rs 53,000 (727 US dollars) per household in rural India, including through reduced diarrhoea incidence and from sanitation access time savings, according to an international study.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:06 IST
Swachh Bharat Mission giving annual benefits of over Rs 53,000 per household: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government's ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission has resulted in annual benefits to the tune of more than Rs 53,000 (727 US dollars) per household in rural India, including through reduced diarrhoea incidence and from sanitation access time savings, according to an international study. The study on Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (Clean India Mission-Rural) also found that financial returns on household spending over 10 years is 1.7 times the cost while returns to society on total spending over ten 10 years is also 4.3 times the cost.

The study, which happens to be the first ever economic analysis of the scheme and has been published in the latest October 2020 issue of ScienceDirect journal of global information analytics major Elsevier, further showed that the poorest have got a financial return of 2.6 and a societal return of 5.7 times the cost. The survey covered 10,051 rural households from July 20 to August 11, 2017 in 12 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, which collectively contributed 90 per cent of open defecation across the country that year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, while announcing that India will be made open defecation free (ODF) by October 2019. It reached 100 per cent target on October 2, 2019, from 38.7 per cent at the time of the launch, as per the mission's website. More than 10 crore household toilets have been built under this scheme since its launch. "Financial commitments to households averaged USD 257 (nearly Rs 19,000) for investment and USD 37 (about Rs 2,700) for annual operations and maintenance, while enjoying medical cost savings of USD 123 per year (about Rs 9,000) for 10 years, averaging an annual USD 60 (over Rs 4,000) financial return," it stated.

It stated that more than two-thirds (69.5 per cent) of households received government subsidy with an average USD 183 (over Rs 13,000) support, and of these households, 63.8 percent made their own investment to supplement the government subsidy, which averaged an additional USD 154 (over Rs 11,000). "Annual benefits of US$ 727 per household are mainly from savings associated with reduced diarrhea incidence (55 per cent) and from sanitation access time savings (45 per cent)," the study found.

The study also found that household sanitation has also led to USD 294 (over Rs 21,000) one-off property value benefit. "Financial and non-financial commitments to households averaged USD 268 (Rs 19,700) for investment and USD 131 (Rs 9,600) for annual O&M (operations and maintenance) cost, while enjoying economic benefits of USD 727 per year for 10 years, averaging an annual USD 599 (about Rs 44,000) economic return," it stated.

It also found that substantial health benefits were due to the reductions in premature death, valued at USD 249 (about Rs 18,000) per year per household. "Significant time is spent in accessing sanitation outside the house by those who do not have or use a household toilet. The value of time savings for a household where all members use the toilet is on average USD 325 (Rs 24,000) per household per year," the study said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

R&AW chief meets Nepal Prime Minister Oli

Research and Analysis Wing RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and said India will not allow interruption in the friendly bilateral relations with Nepal and resolve all outstanding issues throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020