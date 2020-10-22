Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, as the group seeks to put an end to its ill-fated investment in the U.S.-focused brand. Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted plans to complete the sale by March 2021, the magazine said, without citing where it obtained the information.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:06 IST
Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

German sportswear company Adidas is planning to sell its Reebok division, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, as the group seeks to put an end to its ill-fated investment in the U.S.-focused brand.

Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted plans to complete the sale by March 2021, the magazine said, without citing where it obtained the information. Manager magazin said U.S. apparel maker VF Corp and China's Anta Sports were among the interested parties, without citing sources.

Adidas declined to comment. VF Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Anta Sports could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours in China.

Shares in Adidas jumped as much as 3.5% on the report, reflecting hopes for a sale following repeated calls to dispose of Reebok from investors who criticised a lack of progress in turning around the business. The German company bought Boston-based Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2005 under Rorsted's predecessor Herbert Hainer, aiming to take on U.S. arch rival Nike on its home turf.

Last year, however, Adidas wrote down Reebok's book value by nearly half compared with 2018, to 842 million euros ($995 million). The unit's sales fell 44% in the second quarter of 2020 to 228 million euros, leading to its parent taking impairment charges in the period. Rorsted had flagged in March that Reebok's role within the group would be decided as part of Adidas' new strategy, to be unveiled next year.

($1 = 0.8452 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...

AhaGuru raises funds led by Anand Mahindra's family office

Online learning platform, AhaGuru, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindras family office. The funds will be used to develop new technology features a...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested - French police

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia

Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with USD 500,000 given to him by authorities. An armed man took bank employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020