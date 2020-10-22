Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britain's coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year. With just over two months until Britain ends its transition period out of the EU, Belgium will lose access to much of the area it fishes in the North Sea if there is no deal.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:20 IST
Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britain's coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year.

With just over two months until Britain ends its transition period out of the EU, Belgium will lose access to much of the area it fishes in the North Sea if there is no deal. However, a document in Latin issued to Flanders in July 1666 by Britain's King Charles II gives 50 Flemish fishing boats access to British waters for perpetuity.

"Knowing how Britain is attached to old habits and old laws, it may have a chance," said Jan d'Hondt, the head archivist in the port city of Bruges, as he showed the large, yellowing paper document. Britain's mission to the EU did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Charles II signed the document as a gesture to the city that gave him refuge after his father was beheaded during England's Civil War in 1649, granting the citizens of Bruges, or "Civitas Brugensis", the right to use 50 fishing boats in British waters. While today Belgian boats no longer sail from Bruges but from nearby Zeebrugge, the document known as the Privilege is still valid, according to Hilde Crevits, economy minister of the Belgian region of Flanders.

"ETERNAL RIGHT" "More than half of our fishing income comes from fish caught in British waters. So if we lose access to that British water or if our quotas go too far down, it could be the death knell for our fisheries," Crevits told Reuters TV.

"As a consequence, if you have a very old document... where the king says you have the eternal right to sail with 50 boats in those coastal waters, yes then we will use that if necessary," she said. Belgian fishermen agree. Robert Campbell, a Belgian born to an English mother, said the local fishing industry would be decimated if Britain denied access.

"Where would we have to fish then? We can't go anywhere," Campbell said, standing in front of his red and white trawler. "I have hope in that document." Britain and the EU resumed their talks on Thursday on a post-Brexit trade deal, with fisheries among several sensitive issues still blocking the way to an agreement. (Writing by Robin Emmott Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...

AhaGuru raises funds led by Anand Mahindra's family office

Online learning platform, AhaGuru, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindras family office. The funds will be used to develop new technology features a...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested - French police

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia

Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with USD 500,000 given to him by authorities. An armed man took bank employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020