Logistics service startup Pidge eyes expanding footprints beyond Delhi-NCR

Logistics service startup Pidge on Thursday said it is looking to have 1,500 delivery staff on its payroll by this year to cater to the increased demand and expand its services to other cities including the financial capital. The on-demand delivery start-up, which has completed one year of its operations in the Delhi-NCR region, currently has names like Taj Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, The Big Chill Café, Pet Sutra, The Wishing Chair, Miam Patisserie, Pharma Rack, on its platform. The company claims to have completed two lakh deliveries so far, as per a release. The number of trained delivery executives (on payroll), which is currently over 400, is growing at 10-15 per cent every week and the aim is to have a strong team of 1,500 such personnel by the end of this year to support its growing demand and ensure seamless experience during the festive season, it said. Currently operational across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, Pidge, in the release, claimed that is the only on-demand, instant delivery and radius-free service available. Now, Mumbaikars will also soon be able to enjoy this radius free and secure service starting across Mumbai, Pune, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Thane, it said. "The overwhelming response that we've seen in just a year of our operations, owing to safe and reliable delivery by a dedicated and well-trained delivery staff, even during pandemic, we are confident to speed up our expansion plans and chart new growth," said Ratnesh Verma, Founder and Leader, Pidge. "We will continue to hire people on company payroll, continuing to give them an opportunity to grow and enjoy insurance benefits like white collar professionals," he added. For the Gurugram-based startup, Mumbai was the obvious choice after Delhi-NCR region, given the similar dynamics complexities, Verma said, adding, "We are excited and optimistic that we'll be able to delight businesses and consumers in Mumbai the same way as we did in Delhi and NCR region." The company said that in addition to Mumbai, it also plans to expand to Jaipur and Ahmedabad followed by cities in south India in the near future. According to the company, it is seeing as much as 300 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter since its inception with over 120 per cent cumulative monthly average growth in transactions. The company said it is delivering over 6,000 bakery items' per month, which are expected to grow 25 times of the current level during the festive season, adding it is gearing up to introduce new products as well.