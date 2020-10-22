Left Menu
J&K govt has evacuated 6.73 lakh stranded residents from outside till date: Official data

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 10,588 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from Wednesday to Thursday morning while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,24,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts so far while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far. No train arrived in Jammu on Thursday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:29 IST
J&K govt has evacuated 6.73 lakh stranded residents from outside till date: Official data
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated about 6.73 lakh residents of the Union territory till date, who were stranded in other parts of the country due to successive COVID-19 lockdowns, amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines, an official spokesman said. As per official data, the administration has evacuated 6,73,525 people overall till now by rail and road.

Data showed that it has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs with 1,40,292 passengers while 5,33,233 people, including 937 from abroad, have been evacuated by road by the government through the Lakhanpur inter-state border terminal so far. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 10,588 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from Wednesday to Thursday morning while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,24,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts so far while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far. No train arrived in Jammu on Thursday.

