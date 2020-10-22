Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Uniformed pvt security guards allowed to travel in locals

The Central Railway and the Western Railway issued a joint statement saying that permission has been granted to private security guards to travel on special local train services following a request by the Maharashtra government. "They are requested to obtain QR code from the state government at the earliest," the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:29 IST
Mumbai: Uniformed pvt security guards allowed to travel in locals

Private security guards wearing uniform and carrying valid identity cards can travel in special local train services in Mumbai from Friday, railway officials said. The Central Railway and the Western Railway issued a joint statement saying that permission has been granted to private security guards to travel on special local train services following a request by the Maharashtra government.

"They are requested to obtain QR code from the state government at the earliest," the release said. However, till that time travel permission will be granted to them on the basis of their uniforms with valid identity cards, it added.

From June 15, around 1,410 special suburban services are being run for essential services staff, including the state and central government employees. QR-coded identity cards are mandatory for train travel for majority of those authorised to travel in these trains. According to a senior railway official,the Maharashtra government on Thursday urged the authorities to permit the lawyers and their registered clerks to travel in local trains during non-peak hours.

He said that after getting approval from the competent authority, the railways will permit them to use the services. PTI KK NP NP

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said. According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra Mahindras showroom - i...

Nigeria's president urges end to street protests as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for an end to street protests in the country, as authorities in the commercial capital Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police prote...

J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday summoned the Facebook India managing director and other officials to appear before the adjudicating officer on November 12 in connection with a complaint of an alleged online cheating case. Order...

France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million, at 999,043.That tally was publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020