Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept raids business group in Kashmir, seizes Rs 1.82-cr cash

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against a Kashmir-based group engaged in various businesses and seized Rs 1.82 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 74 lakh, the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:45 IST
I-T dept raids business group in Kashmir, seizes Rs 1.82-cr cash

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against a Kashmir-based group engaged in various businesses and seized Rs 1.82 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 74 lakh, the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) said. A total of 15 premises of three assessees of the group -- involved in multiple businesses including real estate, construction and renting of commercial and residential complexes in Srinagar, hotel industry, handicrafts, carpet trading -- were searched, it said.

Fourteen premises raided are in Srinagar while one is in Delhi and Rs 1.82 crore unaccounted cash and jewellery and bullion worth Rs 74 lakh has been seized, it said.  "Total undisclosed investments and cash transactions of Rs 105 crore of the group have been unearthed during the search," the CBDT said in a statement without identifying the group or the individuals raided. The statement said the group owns a 75,000 sq ft mall in Srinagar.   "However, the corresponding income tax returns have not been filed. The land was acquired under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 (popularly known as 'Roshni Act') from the state government at a throwaway price.

"The search has uncovered evidences of unexplained investment of more than Rs 25 crore in this mall," it said. The tax authorities found that the group is also constructing six residential towers in Srinagar, out of which two towers with around 50 flats each have already been completed and the remaining are under construction, for which no income tax returns have been filed.  "Prima facie, there is an unexplained investment of Rs 20 crore in this project," it said.

The group also runs a school under a trust which is not registered under the Income Tax Act, it said.  "One of the trustees has admitted to having withdrawn substantial cash from the said trust which has been diverted towards other business purposes and personal expenses of the group. Prima-facie, there is unexplained investment of around Rs 10 crore in this school building," the CBDT said. The raids led to recovery of "incriminating evidences regarding receipt and payment of cash amounting to more than Rs 50 crore from various premises," it said.

Three lockers have been found, which have been put under restraint and all the properties are being referred for valuation, it said. An engineering consultant firm, which had valued almost all immovable properties of the group, was also covered during the searches.  "It has been found that this firm has not filed any income tax return, even though more than 100 valuations have been done by it, with consultancy receipts of more than Rs 4 crore in the last six financial years.

"This engineering consultant firm had valued the properties of various assessees in the Kashmir valley in such a way that they could mortgage those properties to avail maximum loans from J&K Bank," it said. Most such loans have become NPA as per the bank, the CBDT said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said. According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra Mahindras showroom - i...

Nigeria's president urges end to street protests as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for an end to street protests in the country, as authorities in the commercial capital Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police prote...

J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday summoned the Facebook India managing director and other officials to appear before the adjudicating officer on November 12 in connection with a complaint of an alleged online cheating case. Order...

France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million, at 999,043.That tally was publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020