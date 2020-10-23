Left Menu
Development News Edition

First TBM under Delhi metro's Phase-4 project being lowered

The lowering of the first-ever tunnel boring machine (TBM) under Delhi Metro's Phase-4 has started at Vikaspuri on the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor, officials said on Thursday. The tunnelling work with the TBM is expected to start next month, after the lowering and assembling of the giant 73 metre long machine is completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 01:09 IST
First TBM under Delhi metro's Phase-4 project being lowered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The lowering of the first-ever tunnel boring machine (TBM) under Delhi Metro's Phase-4 has started at Vikaspuri on the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor, officials said on Thursday. The work on Phase-4 had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony but it was hit after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

As part of the tunnelling drive, two tunnels (for up and down movement) of a length of 1.4 km will be bored between Vikaspuri and Krishna Park Extension. The tunnelling work with the TBM is expected to start next month, after the lowering and assembling of the giant 73 metre long machine is completed. These tunnels will be located between the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor.

The tunnelling will start from Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta line tunnel that has already been constructed for the current operational stretch of Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor. The tunnel will be constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. About 2,040 concrete rings will be installed in these tunnels. Each tunnel will have an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The entire tunnelling work on this stretch is expected to be completed in about 15 months. The alignment of the tunnel will be along the Outer Ring Road.

"As part of the Phase-4 work approved so far, about 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed. The Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will have underground sections of 7.74 kilometres in total," a senior DMRC official said. A TBM is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They can be designed to bore through anything from hard rock to sand.

TBMs have revolutionised the way tunnelling work is done all over the world as tunnels can be bored without disturbing the buildings and other structures on the surface, they said. TBMs are especially useful for underground tunnelling work in congested urban areas. The DMRC has been using TBMs for its tunnelling work since Phase-1. In Phase-3, when about 50 km of underground sections were built, about 30 TBMs were pressed into service in the national capital, they said.

Under the approved segment of Phase-4, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide inter-connectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro. According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for th...

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...

Odisha asks officials to keep vigil on rising onion prices

Amid rising onion prices in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district officials to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure availability of the commodity in the markets at a reasonable price. Price of the key kitchen...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump, U.S. intelligence chief push to declassify document on Russia's 2016 election role -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016, three U.S. government officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020