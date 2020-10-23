Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Headlines Sunak announces more generous UK jobs support scheme https://on.ft.com/35ocAAR Airbus set to boost production of world's most popular passenger jet https://on.ft.com/35s700b Wirecard North America sold to Syncapay as break-up progresses https://on.ft.com/31zGYHp KPMG puts UK restructuring unit up for sale https://on.ft.com/37u5qhb

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced an aid package of about 11 billion pounds ($14.37 billion)on Thursday to provide additional support for jobs and businesses over the next six months.

France's Airbus SE is aiming to increase output of A320neo single-aisle aircraft next year. German payments company's Wirecard AG's North American unit has been sold to U.S.-based Syncapay.

British audit form KPMG has put its UK restructuring practice up for sale. ($1 = 0.7657 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

