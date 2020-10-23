PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23
Headlines Sunak announces more generous UK jobs support scheme https://on.ft.com/35ocAAR Airbus set to boost production of world's most popular passenger jet https://on.ft.com/35s700b Wirecard North America sold to Syncapay as break-up progresses https://on.ft.com/31zGYHp KPMG puts UK restructuring unit up for sale https://on.ft.com/37u5qhb Overview British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced an aid package of about 11 billion pounds ($14.37 billion)on Thursday to provide additional support for jobs and businesses over the next six months. France's Airbus SE is aiming to increase output of A320neo single-aisle aircraft next year.Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 06:32 IST
Overview British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced an aid package of about 11 billion pounds ($14.37 billion)on Thursday to provide additional support for jobs and businesses over the next six months.
France's Airbus SE is aiming to increase output of A320neo single-aisle aircraft next year. German payments company's Wirecard AG's North American unit has been sold to U.S.-based Syncapay.
British audit form KPMG has put its UK restructuring practice up for sale. ($1 = 0.7657 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)