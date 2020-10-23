PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced an aid package of about 11 billion pounds ($14.37 billion)on Thursday to provide additional support for jobs and businesses over the next six months.

France's Airbus SE is aiming to increase output of A320neo single-aisle aircraft next year. German payments company's Wirecard AG's North American unit has been sold to U.S.-based Syncapay.

British audit form KPMG has put its UK restructuring practice up for sale. ($1 = 0.7657 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)