Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earnings nudge European stocks higher, virus concerns limit gains

European stocks inched higher on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays and carmakers, while nagging concerns about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases put markets on course for weekly losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0711 GMT, with Asian markets stuck in a trading range as investors treaded with caution with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:55 IST
Earnings nudge European stocks higher, virus concerns limit gains

European stocks inched higher on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays and carmakers, while nagging concerns about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases put markets on course for weekly losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0711 GMT, with Asian markets stuck in a trading range as investors treaded with caution with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election. London's FTSE 100 was supported by a 2.8% jump in Barclays after it reported much better than expected quarterly earnings.

Carmaker Daimler rose 1.9% after it raised its 2020 profit outlook, while Renault was up 1.5% after saying it should have positive cash flow from cars by the end of 2020 as sales recovered. However, gains were limited as France looked set to widen a curfew to more than two thirds of its population after the country set an all-time daily high of new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

IHS Markit's early reading of euro zone and UK business activity for October is due later in the day.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...

Sri Lanka parliament strengthens presidential powers

Sri Lankan lawmakers approved amendments to the constitution that strengthened the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and took away parliaments role in making key appointments such as judges and the police chief.The new amendments were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020