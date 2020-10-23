Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Friday fell by Rs 2.9 to Rs 963.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in November declined by Rs 2.9, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 963.5 per 10 kg in 41,710 lots

Likewise, refined soya oil contracts for December traded lower by Rs 2.8, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 959.2 per 10 kg in 18,230 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.