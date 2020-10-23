Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Africa Q2 profit slips 9% to USD 88 mn

Mandava said the first half of the current fiscal year included the peak impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries. The company posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit after tax on reported currency basis at USD 145 million (Rs 1,066 crore) for the six-month period ended September 2020 compared to USD 228 million profit in the same period of 2019-20.

PTI | Cape Town | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:06 IST
Airtel Africa Q2 profit slips 9% to USD 88 mn
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter @AIRTEL_KE)

Bharti Airtel Africa operations, Airtel Africa, on Friday posted 8.8 per cent decline in profit at USD 88 million (around Rs 647 crore) for September quarter 2020-21. The company had recorded a profit after tax of USD 96 million for the same period a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter under review grew 14.3 per cent to USD 965 million from USD 844 million in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. "Importantly, the fundamentals of our business remain strong and revenue growth further benefited from the execution of our strategy with a specific focus on expanding distribution in the rural areas, investing in our network and increasing 4G coverage, as well as benefiting from the fact we provide an essential service to consumers," Airtel Africa CEO Raghunath Mandava said.

The company's revenue on constant currency terms grew 19.6 per cent during the period under review. "In the second quarter, performance in our mobile money business also significantly improved with constant currency revenue growth of 33.9 per cent, up 8 per cent from prior quarter, as lockdown restrictions were eased and fees on certain transactions, which had been previously waived, were largely reintroduced," Mandava said.

Revenue increased 10.7 per cent on reported currency basis to USD 1,815 million during the six-month period ended September 2020 from USD 1,640 million in the corresponding period of 2019-20. The growth was 16.4 per cent in constant currency terms, according to the statement.

The company had a negative impact of about USD 14 million due to devaluation of Nigerian Naira on a valuation done for a 12-month basis, it said. Mandava said the first half of the current fiscal year included the peak impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries.

The company posted 36.6 per cent decline in profit after tax on reported currency basis at USD 145 million (Rs 1,066 crore) for the six-month period ended September 2020 compared to USD 228 million profit in the same period of 2019-20. "Profit after tax was USD 145 million, down by 36.6 per cent, largely as a result of the recognition in the prior year of one-off gain of USD 72 million related to the expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors, as well as higher finance costs and tax in the current period," the company said.

Airtel Africa posted 12 per cent growth in customer base to 116.4 million on a year-on-year basis during the reported quarter. In constant currency terms, Airtel Africa's average revenue per user increased by 6.8 per cent to USD 2.8.

"We remain alert to the potential for further disruptions from a second wave of COVID-19 across Africa, and the associated actions of governments to minimise the contagion. Nevertheless, we are in a strong financial position to capture the opportunities in a fast-growing region that is vastly underpenetrated in terms of mobile and banking services. "We remain confident of delivering long-term sustained growth for our shareholders," Mandava said.

The net debt of the company increased to USD 3,459 million at September-end 2020 from USD 3,191 million by the year-ago same period..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted. The 61-ye...

As millionth case looms, COVID tears through France faster than in spring

The coronavirus is spreading through France faster than at the peak of the first wave in spring, a government scientific advisor said on Friday, in one of the starkest alerts yet about the scale of the resurgence engulfing Europe. France re...

Karnataka govt decides to reopen degree, diploma& engineering colleges from Nov 17

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from November 17, with students free to opt for online or offline classes or a mix of bot...

Cycling-Giro riders hop on buses for shortened stage

Competitors for the Giro dItalia lined up for the 19th stage as planned on Friday but then hopped on team buses after organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather.The Professional Cyclists Association CPA confirmed the decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020