Samsung brings exciting financing offers to its retail stores

Talking about the new consumer financing offers, the My Samsung My Combo scheme will enable consumers to purchase multiple Samsung products under one single EMI and do away with the hassle of managing multiple EMIs. Consumers availing this finance scheme can purchase products with EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,790 for two products, Rs 2,490 for three products and Rs 3,390 for four products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:37 IST
Samsung brings exciting financing offers to its retail stores
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India said Friday it has prepared its neighborhood retail stores across 1,000 cities to provide consumers a safe and hassle-free shopping experience during the festive season. The company has also announced first-of-its-kind financing offers to make the festive purchase more convenient.

Over 11,000 sales staff has been trained on Samsung's diverse range of consumer electronics products as well as the exciting new finance schemes on offer. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff has also been trained social distancing and safety norms to ensure the safety of consumers as well as colleagues around them at retail locations.

Additionally, Samsung has set up a helpline for over 1,200 retail partners in small towns to address their queries on Samsung product specifications. This service is available in region-specific languages as well.

"As consumers start their festive shopping this season, we have tried to make all our retail touchpoints as safe as possible for our consumers. Our ground staff has been given additional training to follow all safety procedures. We have also designed industry-first easy financing schemes to provide consumers with the utmost convenience and tailor their EMIs as per their requirements," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Talking about the new consumer financing offers, the My Samsung My Combo scheme will enable consumers to purchase multiple Samsung products under one single EMI and do away with the hassle of managing multiple EMIs. Consumers availing this finance scheme can purchase products with EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,790 for two products, Rs 2,490 for three products and Rs 3,390 for four products.

