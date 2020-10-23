HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3 pc to Rs 62.4 cr

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

However, its total revenue from operation declined 1.61 per cent to Rs 513.75 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 522.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Total expenses declined 3.46 per cent to Rs 429.23 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 444.64 crore a year ago.

According to the company, its sales volume declined 2.29 per cent to 1,108 KT during the quarter from 1,134 KT in the corresponding quarter last year. However, volume grew 29 per cent over April-June quarter, "showing positive sign of recovery in most markets post lockdown", Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday closed 3.67 per cent lower at Rs 190.05 on the BSE.