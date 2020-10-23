Left Menu
Development News Edition

China threatens to stop recognising BNO passports to avert exodus from Honk Kong to UK

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:45 IST
China threatens to stop recognising BNO passports to avert exodus from Honk Kong to UK

China on Friday threatened to stop recognising the UK-issued passports for Hong Kong residents after the country reaffirmed its plan to offer a route to its citizenship to thousands of people living in the former British colony. The British government announced in July that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining British citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers from January 2021 after China imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. The British offer is not for all residents of Hong Kong, but only those holding a British National Overseas (BNO) passport. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that the Chinese government has repeatedly made clear its "strong stance on this issue, but the British side has insisted on interfering with Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic issues." "As the British side broke its own promises, the Chinese government will consider not recognising the BNO passport as a valid travel document, and reserve the right to impose further measures," he said.

The new “Hong Kong BN(O) Visa” will allow the holder to enter and remain in Britain for an initial period of 30 months, extendable by a further 30 months, or a single period of five years, according to information on the British government’s website. “You’ll be able to work and study, but you won’t be able to access public funds such as social welfare benefits,” Hong Kong-based South China Morning quoted the statement as saying.

Holders can apply to settle in Britain once they have lived there for five years. “After 12 months with this status, you can apply for British citizenship,” the statement said. More than one million people from Hong Kong could move to Britain in the next five years under the new visa scheme, including 500,000 in the first-year, Hong Kong-based South China Morning. Around 300,000 people currently hold a BNO passport, while an estimated 2.9 million people are eligible for it, according to the British Consulate General in Hong Kong. Britain handed over Hong Kong, its former colony, to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997 under a “One Country, Two Systems" framework that was supposed to guarantee the city a high degree of autonomy and Western-style civil liberties not seen on mainland China.

China imposed the new national security law in Hong Kong after repeated protests there demanding more democracy and less Chinese influence. The new law targets secession, subversion and terrorism with punishments of up to life in prison.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Modi's Hanuman' Chirag Paswan to visit Sita temple, proposes corridor between Ayodhya-Sithamarhi

By Pragya Kaushika Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who last week said that he is the Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Sita temple in Sithamarhi on October 25 and likely to propose the construction of a...

Para-archer Ankit discharged from hospital, in home isolation

Para-Archer Ankit, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from a hospital here and will be under home quarantine for 10 days, the Sports Authority of India said on Friday. Ankit was admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital o...

5 cattle smugglers arrested after encounter with police in UP

Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police here and 17 animals rescued, officials said on Friday. The police reached the spot when the accused were preparing to slaughter a cow late on Thursday night. One...

Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europes worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews. Quarelling b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020