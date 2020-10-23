Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFCs approach RBI for inclusion as beneficiaries to on-tap TLTRO

The industry body also suggested to carve out a part of the on tap TLTRO funds for the NBFCs including small NBFCs to avail of loans from banks for the purposes of on-lending to the desired sectors only. The on tap TLTRO scheme will remain operational from October 22, 2020 till March 31, 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:47 IST
NBFCs approach RBI for inclusion as beneficiaries to on-tap TLTRO

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to include them as beneficiaries for availing funds under on tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme. To ensure comfortable liquidity conditions in the system, the RBI on October 9 announced to conduct on tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

The central bank had said the liquidity availed by banks under the scheme has to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial papers and non-convertible debentures issued by the entities in specific sectors. Banks can also use the funds to extend credit to these specific sectors. The central bank made sectors such as agriculture agri-infrastructure, secured retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and drugs, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, eligible for deployment of funds availed under on tap TLTRO.

In a letter written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of (NBFCs), said while sections including agriculture, MSME and retail are covered, NBFCs have not been included as a sector which could avail funds under the on tap TLTRO scheme. The industry body said NBFCs are well recognised conduits for reaching out last mile credit to the crucial sectors such as agriculture, agri-infrastructure, MSMEs, secured retail and drugs among others.

“NBFCs borrow only for the purpose of on-lending and hence can act as a force-multiplier and join hands with the banking system in expanding the credit reach to various sectors. "Allowing banks to permit NBFCs to access these (on tap TLTRO) funds for the targeted lending to the desired segments of the economy would significantly facilitate achievement of the RBI's objective of launching this truly remarkable scheme,” the letter said. The industry body also suggested to carve out a part of the on tap TLTRO funds for the NBFCs including small NBFCs to avail of loans from banks for the purposes of on-lending to the desired sectors only.

The on tap TLTRO scheme will remain operational from October 22, 2020 till March 31, 2021. PTI HV MR.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five women killed in blast in TN fireworks factory

At least five women were killed in a blast at a private fireworks factory here on Friday, police said. Citing initial probe, police said chemicals which were being mixed and stuffed caught fire due to friction leading to a series of explosi...

Trump, Biden spar over COVID-19, race, climate in final presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, immigration, racism and climate change during their final debate, ahead of the November 3 presidential election, presenting Americans with sharply divergent views...

Hoteliers urge Wine Traders Association to lift embargo on liquor distribution in Mumbai

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India HRAWI on Friday alleged that the embargo imposed by the Wine Traders Association WTA on liquor distribution across the city is harming the industry. The HRAWI in a statement said that an...

No compromise in ensuring quality control, timely completion of new Parliament House: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasized that there should be no compromise in ensuring quality control and timely completion of the work relating to the new Parliament. Birla chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020