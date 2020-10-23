Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt approves over 100 models for subsidy under new electric vehicles policy: Gahlot

Electric vehicles having a price over Rs 15 lakh will not get subsidy but will be eligible for road tax and registration fee exemptions," he told a press conference. The minister launched a electric vehicle policy website (ev.delhi.gov.in) having details of approved models, dealers, subsidy disbursal process as well as the network of 70 charging stations across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:08 IST
Delhi govt approves over 100 models for subsidy under new electric vehicles policy: Gahlot

The Delhi government has approved more than 100 models of vehicles, including 45 makes of e-rickshaw and 12 of four-wheelers, for subsidy under the new electric vehicles policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. "Vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh will be eligible for the purchase incentive(subsidy), besides exemption of road tax and registration fee. Electric vehicles having a price over Rs 15 lakh will not get subsidy but will be eligible for road tax and registration fee exemptions," he told a press conference.

The minister launched a electric vehicle policy website (ev.delhi.gov.in) having details of approved models, dealers, subsidy disbursal process as well as the network of 70 charging stations across the city. The 100 approved models of electric vehicles include 45 of e-rickshaws, 14 of two-wheelers, 12 of four-wheelers and 17 e carts.

He also said 36 manufacturers have been registered with a network of 98 dealers across the city. Gahlot said the whole process of subsidy payment will be online. Anyone purchasing an electric vehicle will require sales invoice of the vehicle, his Aadhaar number and a cancelled cheque to claim the subsidy.

The dealer will process the subsidy claim at his end through the website. The claims will be verified by the motor licensing officers concerned and forwarded to banks for subsidy payment, he said.

The minister said the subsidy will be applicable from August 7, 2020 when the policy was notified. Road tax and registration fee exemptions will be applicable from October 10 and October 15, when the respective notifications were issued, he said. At each stage of processing of subsidy claim, from the dealer to the bank, the buyers will receive updates through SMS, he said.

Under its EV policy, the Delhi government will give incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and goods carriers while a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for purchase of electric cars, officials said. The subsidy amount will be credited in the account of the buyer of e-vehicle within three days, said the minister.

The transport department too will have a dashboard through which we will be able to track number of claim applications received and pending at each office, he said. Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said Delhi's tariff of Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension and Rs 5 per unit for high tension charging of electric vehicles are the lowest across the country.  With this price, the service charge gets added depending on the charging facility. Presently Delhi has the best charging facility and 70 charging stations are already working across Delhi.  The list of charging stations will grow further, he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five women killed in blast in TN fireworks factory

At least five women were killed in a blast at a private fireworks factory here on Friday, police said. Citing initial probe, police said chemicals which were being mixed and stuffed caught fire due to friction leading to a series of explosi...

Trump, Biden spar over COVID-19, race, climate in final presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, immigration, racism and climate change during their final debate, ahead of the November 3 presidential election, presenting Americans with sharply divergent views...

Hoteliers urge Wine Traders Association to lift embargo on liquor distribution in Mumbai

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India HRAWI on Friday alleged that the embargo imposed by the Wine Traders Association WTA on liquor distribution across the city is harming the industry. The HRAWI in a statement said that an...

No compromise in ensuring quality control, timely completion of new Parliament House: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasized that there should be no compromise in ensuring quality control and timely completion of the work relating to the new Parliament. Birla chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020