Punjab and Sind Bank reports IFIN as fraud account to RBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:02 IST
Punjab and Sind Bank on Friday said it has reported to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the account of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) as fraud with outstanding dues of over Rs 561 crore. The NPA account, IL&FS Financial Services, with outstanding dues of Rs 561.13 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per the regulatory requirement, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"Further, the bank has already made 100 per cent provisioning as per the prescribed prudential norms and the account is technically written off," it added. The scam at the IL&FS group came to light in September 2018 after several group entities defaulted on repayments due to severe liquidity problems. Later, the government superseded the board of directors to revive the ailing group. IFIN, which has been found to be funding its own revenues for several years, was the main source of funds for the IL&FS group entities. The group had accumulated a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

