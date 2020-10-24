Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon's Waco facility to create over 1,000 new full-time jobs

Amazon says it has created over 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than USD16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. The investments have contributed more than USD18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon's direct hires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 24-10-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 08:41 IST
Amazon's Waco facility to create over 1,000 new full-time jobs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon on Friday revealed plans to open its first fulfillment center in Waco, Texas that will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs. The new 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center is expected to launch in 2021.

At the new fulfillment center in Waco, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Commenting on this development, Kyle Deaver, Mayor of Waco, said, "We are delighted to welcome Amazon to Waco. This is an especially exciting economic development success for the City of Waco and our entire region. Within two years after opening, Amazon plans to have more than 1,000 new jobs in Waco."

The e-commerce giant offers highly competitive pay and benefits to its employees along with training programs for in-demand jobs. In addition to a minimum USD15 per hour wage, Amazon's full-time employees get comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, giving new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon says it has created over 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than USD16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. The investments have contributed more than USD18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon's direct hires.

"The Lone Star State is proud to celebrate another economic achievement for Central Texas with Amazon's new investment in Waco. This facility is the latest milestone in the strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, and I look forward to seeing the prosperity this facility will bring to the Waco community," said Greg Abbott, Texas Governor.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washingtons latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing. As part of an i...

PVR Cinemas Welcomes Back Movie Lovers with Film Festivals, Food, and Unlimited Fun

- Screening popular Hollywood movies from 23rd - 29th October 2020 across four cities NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company adds cheer to the festive season in 2020, sc...

Top Trump adviser wants more nations to field asylum claims

One of President Donald Trumps top priorities on immigration, if he wins a second term, would be to use agreements with Central American governments as models to get countries around the world to field asylum claims from people seeking refu...

Quad countries interested in strengthening rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: US official

Quad - comprising Japan, India, Australia, and the United States - is not an alliance but a grouping of countries driven by shared interests and values and interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically-important Indo-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020