Amazon's Waco facility to create over 1,000 new full-time jobs

Amazon on Friday revealed plans to open its first fulfillment center in Waco, Texas that will create over 1,000 new full-time jobs. The new 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center is expected to launch in 2021.

At the new fulfillment center in Waco, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Commenting on this development, Kyle Deaver, Mayor of Waco, said, "We are delighted to welcome Amazon to Waco. This is an especially exciting economic development success for the City of Waco and our entire region. Within two years after opening, Amazon plans to have more than 1,000 new jobs in Waco."

The e-commerce giant offers highly competitive pay and benefits to its employees along with training programs for in-demand jobs. In addition to a minimum USD15 per hour wage, Amazon's full-time employees get comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, giving new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon says it has created over 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than USD16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees. The investments have contributed more than USD18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon's direct hires.

"The Lone Star State is proud to celebrate another economic achievement for Central Texas with Amazon's new investment in Waco. This facility is the latest milestone in the strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, and I look forward to seeing the prosperity this facility will bring to the Waco community," said Greg Abbott, Texas Governor.