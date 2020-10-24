Momsoon, Monte Carlo partner for maternity wear winter collection

Maternity clothing start-up Momsoon on Saturday said it has partnered Monte Carlo to launch a winter collection for maternity wear. Under the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wear garments designed by Momsoon for sale online.

"There have been a lot of queries for winter wear from our target customers. We have entered into a partnership agreement with Monte Carlo to launch co-branded winter collection of maternity wear," Momsoon founder Neha Nahata told PTI. "Monte Carlo will manufacture maternity wears designed by us and also sell it exclusively through us," Nahata added.

The three year old start-up claims to have recorded 76 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume this year. "In 2019-20, we grew by 152 per cent compared to previous fiscal. We have already achieved the last fiscal year sales number in just six months of the current fiscal. Winter collection will strengthen our portfolio and accelerate our growth further," Nahata said.

Monte Carlo Executive Director Rishabh Oswal said that the company has been the go to brand for winter wear for years, and the partnership with Momsoon adds a new segment to its offering. "This year we wanted to add a completely new segment to our range i.e. maternity fashion. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of our target group, we decided to partner with Momsoon. We have made some very selected styles, which are multi-purpose and most importantly, extra comfortable for expecting mothers," Oswal said.