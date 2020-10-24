Trisvaraa plans to open 5 new outlets in next 12 months

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:32 IST
Trisvaraa, a start-up engaged in design and sale of traditional wear, plans to ramp up its presence by opening five new stores over the next 12 months. The company, which is into contemporary clothing for both men and women in hand-woven textiles mostly silk, has presently one store at Shahpur Jat in Delhi.

Besides, it sell its brand through various multi-brand outlets and online platfroms. "Demand is slowly getting back post COVID lockdown and we hope that this festival and marriage season will give a boost to sale. If things goes as per our plans, we may add another five outlets in one year," Trisvaraa founder director Aparajita Prasad said.

The company claims that it does not use anything which is not hand-made. The product range varies from the Banarsis, Dhakais, Chanderis, Bandhej and Bhagalpuris to the hand-embroidered ensembles at the design studio, she said.  The company is also working on Kalamkari Sarees and will start retailing them within a short time, she added..

