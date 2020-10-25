Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo, Esper to push Trump's anti-China message in India

As the bitter race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden winds down, the talks this week in New Delhi aim to reinforce the president's anti-China campaign message. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will meet their Indian counterparts for strategic and security talks on Tuesday, after which Pompeo will travel on to Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 12:00 IST
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump's anti-China message in India

Just a week before November's election, two of President Donald Trump's top national security aides will visit India for meetings focused largely on countering China's growing global influence. As the bitter race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden winds down, the talks this week in New Delhi aim to reinforce the president's anti-China campaign message.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will meet their Indian counterparts for strategic and security talks on Tuesday, after which Pompeo will travel on to Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia. All of them are contending with a tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing that has intensified as Trump seeks to paint Biden as weak on China. Trump has played up his friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his re-election bid but may have set his case back with an off-the-cuff remark about climate change at his Thursday debate with Biden. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy. " he said, defending his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Whether offense will be taken by the Indians or whether it will affect Pompeo and Esper's mission is not clear. Yet, regardless of election considerations, it is a critical time in the U.S.-India relationship as China looms large over what Washington has labeled the Indo-Pacific region. Heightened border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing have only added to Chinese-American animosity that has been fuelled by disputes over the coronavirus, trade, technology, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong, human rights and disputes between China and its smaller neighbours in the South China Sea. Those competing maritime and territorial claims will figure prominently at Pompeo's last stop in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, India is looking to emerge from a shell of internal issues, including unrest in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, and is keen to join a group of like-minded countries facing twin threats from China and Pakistan. Tuesday's meetings come amid a recent flareup in military tensions between India and China over disputed mountainous border with tens of thousands of their soldiers in a standoff since May. Trump has has offered to help defuse tensions but has yet to receive any indication of interest from either side. India and China fought a month-long war over the region at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the fall of 1962 and some fear a similar confrontation before this winter sets in.

Pompeo has made no secret of the Trump administration's desire to isolate China. Asked about his trip, Pompeo said last week: "I'm sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.” Ahead of Pompeo and Esper's visit, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun visited New Delhi last week and called China “an elephant in the room,” stressing that Washington is keen to advance India's interests in the region, build a free and open Indo-Pacific, and counter risks posed by Chinese high-tech telecommunication networks that the U.S. sees as central to China's predatory economic activity. “We will take every opportunity to really advocate for a strong digital economy and partnership in the countries where we're going and seek support of the Clean Networks, which we think works to every country's advantage,” said Dean Thompson, the top U.S. diplomat for South Asia.

Since Trump became president, the U.S. and India have steadily ramped up their military relationship. When Trump visited India in February, the two sides concluded defense deals worth over $3 billion. Bilateral defense trade has increased from near zero in 2008 to $15 billion in 2019. Still India is wary of being drawn into the fight between the world's two largest economies. G. Parthasarthy, a retired Indian diplomat, said India was not interested in becoming a front-line state against China. "It is a move to balance the growing Chinese power in this area. The India-China border issue is not going to go away with the Chinese claims increasing,” he said.

The talks in New Delhi on Tuesday follow a meeting that Pompeo had earlier this month in Tokyo with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia, which together make up the four Indo-Pacific nations known as “the Quad.” The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, who critics say is flexing its military muscle throughout the region. Pompeo will head back to Washington by way of Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia during which he plans to press each nation to push back in Chinese assertiveness. He's also expected to raise human rights issues at each stop.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, October 25 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country h...

Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. HappyDussehra.Form...

Mild earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Gujarats Kutch district on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its ...

John Mulaney to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Actor and stand-up comic John Mulaney is set to host the Halloween episode of the late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live SNL. Rock band the Strokes will be the musical guest for the October 31 episode, which is also the last on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020