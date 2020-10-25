Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six of top 10 most valued firms add Rs 86,684 cr in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers. While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw erosion in their market valuation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:45 IST
Six of top 10 most valued firms add Rs 86,684 cr in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms added a cumulative Rs 86,683.71 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers. On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers.

While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw erosion in their market valuation. HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, witnessed its valuation soar by Rs 20,198.59 crore to stand at Rs 6,80,092.72 crore.

Mortgage lender HDFC saw it market capitalisation (m-cap) rise by Rs 18,146.58 crore to Rs 3,70,132.82 crore, Bharti Airtel's valuation gained by Rs 17,894.22 crore to Rs 2,36,962.13 crore, ICICI Bank's m-cap zoomed by Rs 14,415.27 crore to reach Rs 2,87,490.70 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation advanced by Rs 9,204.18 crore to Rs 2,73,760.15 crore. HCL Technologies gained Rs 6,824.87 crore to Rs 2,31,272.11 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of RIL diminished by Rs 42,567.02 crore to Rs 14,28,514.26 crore. The market cap of TCS plunged by Rs 28,536.89 crore to Rs 10,08,059.39 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 2,385.23 crore to Rs 4,77,906.02 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation dipped by Rs 1,574.2 crore to Rs 5,03,756.61 crore. In the list of top 10 firms, RIL retained its number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

Britain and the European Union have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British governments Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying ...

ANALYSIS-Fighting talk as besieged Thai loyalists try to rally

KingKeepFighting was the hashtag used by the embattled Thai prime ministers operations centre at the weekend on a Twitter post with pictures of a walkabout by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.Faced by protesters calls on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020