Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorola aims to grow 'faster than industry' in India

Smartphone maker Motorola is looking to clock a "profitable growth" and grow "faster than the industry" in India on both quarterly and yearly basis, with devices in the price range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 20,000 a unit driving the momentum, a top company official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:01 IST
Motorola aims to grow 'faster than industry' in India

Smartphone maker Motorola is looking to clock a "profitable growth" and grow "faster than the industry" in India on both quarterly and yearly basis, with devices in the price range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 20,000 a unit driving the momentum, a top company official has said.  The company registered growth in the April-June quarter over the previous three-month period in India even though the overall shipment of smartphones declined, Motorola Mobility Managing Director and Country Head for Lenovo Mobile Business Group Prashanth Mani said. "The Indian market declined while we grew quarter-on-quarter. We had premium to market. I would see the market is growing because there are new products. As long as the industry sees innovation, constant changes in terms of product being offered has a value, you will continue to see growth in the smartphone industry," Mani told PTI.  "We will grow faster than the industry. We want to have profitable growth and grow faster than the market both on quarter on quarter and year on year basis," he added. According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartphone shipments declined by about 42 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis to just over 18 million in the April-June quarter from 31 million units in January-March due to nationwide lockdown imposed to check coronavirus spread.

Mani said the company launched premium smartphone Motorola Razr 2, priced at around Rs 1.24 lakh a unit, in the April-June quarter which led to increase in purchase intent and consideration score for the brand. Motorola Razr2 is a 5G phone. Mani said consumers are paying a premium to buy 5G devices without the 5G service being available in India. He said the prices of 5G smartphones are expected to fall below Rs 20,000 a unit in the next 9-12 months.

Talking about Motorola's manufacturing activity in India, Mani said 99 per cent of mobile phones that the company sells in India are made locally by contract manufacturer Flextronics at Sriperumbudur. He, however, expressed disappointment over the government's move to levy 10 per cent duty on import of display for smartphones from October 1. "None of us were ready for the display owing to Covid. It required display manufacturers to be audited. There samples had to be received. Our engineers had to fly down. This period was the worst period and nothing could be done. I don't think we will be ready for that for the next six months to a year. Nobody in the industry is ready for that," Mani said. He said the company will pass on the tax burden to consumers wherever it sees an opportunity. "This will be passed on to consumers where we get opportunity. We have all represented and told the government but as of now there has been no change in that policy," Mani said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

Britain and the European Union have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British governments Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying ...

ANALYSIS-Fighting talk as besieged Thai loyalists try to rally

KingKeepFighting was the hashtag used by the embattled Thai prime ministers operations centre at the weekend on a Twitter post with pictures of a walkabout by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.Faced by protesters calls on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020