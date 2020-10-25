Germany agrees pay deal with public-sector unions

Germany agrees pay deal with public-sector unionsReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:33 IST
Germany struck a deal over pay with public-sector unions that will cover about 2.3 million workers employed by municipalities and the federal administration. The Verdi union and public employers said they had agreed an inverse sliding scale of pay gains, from plus 4.5% for the lowest income bracket to plus 3.2% for the highest bracket.
The agreement will run until the end of 2022.